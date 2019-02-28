‘90210’ Star Tori Spelling Served Legal Documents Over Massive Debt

90210 actress Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have to face the music: the married couple was served with legal papers earlier this month by City National Bank, who wants to examine the pair’s finances after they allegedly declined to pay back more than $205,000 in debt.

The Blast reports that the process server first went to their Woodland Hills $2 million rental mansion and served McDermott, 52, with the papers on Feb. 13. Two days later, he served the papers to Spelling, 45.

The papers ordered the couple to report to court so the bank can decide how to get the money it’s owed. If the pair do not attend their hearing, they could be arrested for being in contempt of court.

City National Bank filed the lawsuit in December 2016 after the True Tori alumni allegedly failed to repay their $400,000 bank loan. McDermott and Spelling received a default judgment that stated they had to hand over $219,796.66 in the case.

In January, Spelling was ordered to pay American Express $88,000 after the credit card company sued her in January 2016 for not paying her bill for several months.

FOX announced on Wednesday that Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris are set to star in a six-episode 90210 “event series” this summer.

Instead of playing their characters from the original show, the six original cast members “will play heightened versions of themselves,” which means the “event series” isn’t a full-on revival.

“We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” Spelling told Us Weekly earlier this month before the new show was confirmed by FOX. “It’s like going back to a high school reunion, but then like never leaving each other again.”

She added: “We all love each other very much and we’re excited.”

Not all the original cast members will be heading full-time to the new project, with Spelling clarifying that Luke Perry will only guest star occasionally given his Riverdale role as Fred Andrews.

Shannen Doherty, who starred as Brenda on the original series, has not signed on for the new project yet either.

Spelling recently appeared on the FOX singing competition The Masked Singer, where she was unmasked about halfway through the competition and revealed beneath the Unicorn costume.

Earlier this month, Spelling slammed reports that her marriage with McDermott is in trouble. “It sucks. This doesn’t exist … and it’s like, they have no idea,” she told Us Weekly. “We don’t have relationship problems.”

McDermott called the rumors “awful,” adding, “It’s just a free for all. … Celebrities have feelings.”