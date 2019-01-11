’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Arrested for Domestic Fight With Colt Johnson

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is under arrest following a domestic dispute that left her face scratched and bloodied Thursday night with husband Colt Johnson.

The couple, who has been making headlines due to public fighting and arguing in the past few months, reportedly had an argument late Thursday night that led to the police being called.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Las Vegas Police confirmed to E! News that Dos Santos was arrested at 5 a.m. local time. She was charged with battery and domestic violence, a misdemeanor. The outlet reports there is a mandatory 12-hour hold and she is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Johnson was not arrested.

The drama started after Dos Santos posted a series of now-deleted photos and videos, showing herself with a bloody face. The first photo of her face included the caption, “colt called the cops on me we argue.”

She went on to post a video, repeating that Colt had called the cops on her. “I’ll be deported,” she said in the video. “I just scratch him because he was hurt me…I’m really hurt, but he called the police first.”

Colt argued because many vids he tortured me,” Larissa later wrote on her Instagram Story, captured by fans. “I need one attorney he called the cops. Please help me he will lie.”

In the videos, she also claimed that the reason for the fight was because Johnson purchased a porn video, later posting the receipt on her now-deleted Instagram account.

Police later confirmed to the outlet that a call cam in at 11:23 p.m. where Dos Santos told officers she was being battered by Johnson and she wanted to press charges. When police first arrived, Johnson was nowhere to be found, so they returned hours later to speak to both reality television personalities.

After examining Colt’s fingernails, police reportedly determined Larissa’s facial injury couldn’t have been from him, because “he’s a nail-biter.”

Police then learned of Dos Santo’s two previous domestic violence arrests and based on the evidence arrested her. She’s reportedly being held on $3,000 bond.

The Brazilian reality star was previously arrested for domestic battery in November, her second arrest for the crime. In December, it was revealed that she would not face domestic battery charges for her November arrest because the District Attorney rejected the case. The couple has been dealing publicly with issues from abuse, to cheating allegations in recent months.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.