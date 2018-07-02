9 Times Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolled John Legend

Chrissy Teigen rose to fame as a model, but the 32-year-old is now just as well known for her cookbook, Cravings, her role as a mom of two and her excellent tweets, many of which involve trolling her husband, John Legend.

From taking jabs at his career to comparing him to children’s cartoon characters, there is no shot Teigen won’t take at Legend, much to the delight of her followers on social media. Sure, she’s occasionally complimentary (see her recent Father’s Day post for proof), but her trolling usually wins out on a comedic scale.

Scroll through for a few of Teigen’s best Legend-directed burns over the years.

When she wanted to make it clear who has talent in her family

Sure, Legend is an award-winning artist who has sold millions of records worldwide, but according to Teigen, she could be just as successful if only given the chance.

“John just now told me about the pedal that makes it sound prettier,” she wrote in 2017. “Tryin to sabatoge me because he doesn’t want me 2 be better than him smh.”

John just now told me about the pedal that makes it sound prettier. Tryin to sabatoge me because he doesn’t want me 2 be better than him smh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017

When she considered divorce

In 2013, Teigen shared an album she had found of her husband’s that was so old, it had his given name — John Stephens — printed on it.

“Simultaneously unpacking and filing for divorce,” she cracked.

When she wanted recognition for her work

Legend’s song “All Of Me” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and since Teigen was the inspiration for the song, the author joked that she should be receiving the recognition as well.

“2 grammy noms for @johnlegend no one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind ‘all of me’ without me there is no all of me,” she wrote on Twitter.

2 grammy noms for @johnlegend no one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind “all of me” without me there is no all of me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2014

When she formulated this plan

In 2014, Teigen shared a plan she had come up with in case of her demise.

“I always have a note in my pocket that says ‘john did it’ just in case I’m murdered because I don’t want him to remarry,” she wrote. “#truelove #tips.”

I always have a note in my pocket that says “john did it” just in case I’m murdered because I don’t want him to remarry #truelove #tips — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 30, 2014

When the Golden Globes misspelled John’s name

Last year, the couple attended the Golden Globes only for Legend to find that his name had been spelled incorrectly on his place card. To commemorate the moment, Teigen shared a photo of her husband holding the card, looking less than thrilled.

Accompanying the snap, Teigen expressed her feelings succinctly, writing “Bahahaha loser.”

When John was nominated for a Tony Award

This year, Legend scored a Tony nomination for Best Original Score for SpongeBob SquarePants, with the singer receiving the honor along with a list of contributors to the score. Despite the accolade, it seems Teigen didn’t even know her husband had added to the score.

“John got nominated for a Tony this morning for a song he apparently wrote for spongebob squarepants,” she tweeted. “Why does he not tell me when he writes spongebob songs?? What else is he lying about?? Are there other songs out there??”

John got nominated for a Tony this morning for a song he apparently wrote for spongebob squarepants. Why does he not tell me when he writes spongebob songs?? What else is he lying about?? Are there other songs out there?? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 1, 2018

When John wasn’t taking care of his baby

Days after Teigen gave birth to the couple’s second child, son Miles, Legend attended the Billboard Music Awards and received a social media dressing-down from his wife in the process.

“wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting,” Teigen tweeted alongside a photo of herself watching her husband on screen.

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

When she compared John to Arthur

As fans know, the internet has deemed Legend the spitting image of children’s cartoon character Arthur, something Teigen has hilariously run with on multiple occasions.

Recently, Teigen shared a photo of the couple’s daughter, Luna, holding a stuffed Arthur doll, with the caption, “Luna and daddy.”

In the comments, she wrote, “This is is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one.”

A seemingly unimpressed Legend later commented, “wow.”

Multiple times

A few days later, she posted a graphic fully depicting Legend as the cartoon aardvark, courtesy of Deen Ally Designs.

Quoting Arthur’s theme song, Teigen captioned the image, “And I say hey HEY what a wonderful kind of day. Where we can learn to laugh and play. And get along with each other. You’ve got to listen to your heart, listen to the beat, listen to the rhythm, the rhythm of the street.”

