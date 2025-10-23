‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Actress Dead at 23 — RIP to Isabelle Tate

Actress Isabelle Tate has died. She was 23.

She is best known for her role in Ryan Murphy’s ABC crime procedural series 9-1-1: Nashville, where she played Julie. A cause of death is not known at this time.

Her talent agency confirmed her death on Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23,” the post said. “I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager, and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time… My heart goes out to her wonderful mother @katerinataterealtor, her sister Daniella, family, and friends. I was so lucky to know her, and she will be greatly missed by so many.”

Tate’s online obituary says that she was born in Nashville on August 8, 2002. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s in Business and was described as someone who “wanted to change the world.” Her obituary also highlights her compassion for her local community.

“Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals—her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love. Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others… What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”