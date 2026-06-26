‘9-1-1’ Franchise Actress Gets Engaged to ‘Brilliant Minds’ Star

Two network TV stars whose characters once tied the knot are saying “I do!”

9-1-1: Lone Star actress Natacha Karam and Brilliant Minds actor John Clarence Stewart — who guested on Lone Star as Karam’s character’s love interest — are engaged after Stewart popped the question during a lavish proposal at their home.

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Karam, 32, and Stewart, 37, shared a joint Instagram post on June 3 showcasing a carousel of photographs of the big moment.

“I love you, I love you, I love you. One day I’ll find the words, but for now, thank you @jstewiii, for everything. Life is so much better with you,” Karam gushed in her caption.

In the photos, Stewart can be seen dropping to one knee beneath an archway of purple and pink flowers, with Karam gasping at her engagement ring. Other photos showed them laughing, kissing and embracing as they celebrated. Stewart had apparently filled their apartment with pink rose petals and numerous candles as well, which HELLO! magazine reports was courtesy of The Heart Bandits, a Los Angeles-based events planner.

Stewart told HELLO! that he told Karam a year ago that within the next 12 months he wanted to “take this relationship to the next level,” so she had an idea of what may be happening — especially when he asked her to delete the Ring camera app from her phone on May 29.

The couple enjoyed a date in Malibu as The Heart Bandits readied their home for the proposal. Even their dog Cleo was involved in the moment, wearing a bandana that read “My humans are getting married” as well as a tiny white wedding dress she wore for her appearance on Lone Star when her parents’ characters got married.

“It wouldn’t have made sense without her,” Stewart told HELLO! “It’s the three of us always; the inscription on the ring is Cleo’s name.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: John Clarence Stewart and Natacha Karam arrive at “Remember” Private Screening & Q&A at CAGES on July 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Congratulations poured in from fans and friends alike, with Stewart’s Brilliant Minds co-star Al Calderon writing, “MY BROTHER 😍 if the role of flower girl is having auditions – I’d like to tape !”

Karam’s Lone Star co-star Gina Torres also commented on the post. “BEST NEWS!!! Love you two to bits! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🍾🍾🥂🥂🥂🥂” she wrote.

Karam played Marjan Marwani on 9-1-1: Lone Star, which concluded with its fifth season in February 2025. Though Fox announced in September 2024 that the Rob Lowe-starring series would end with that season, Karam teased in January 2024 that fans shouldn’t get “too comfortable.”

“Every time you think it’s over, it’s not, so keep those tissues next to you,” she told TVLine at the time.