89-Year-Old Backup Dancer Fondled by Miley Cyrus During VMA Performance Speaks Out

Miley Cyrus hit the VMA stage Sunday night to perform her single “Younger Now” with a troupe of elderly backup dancers, and the singer got a little up close and personal with 89-year-old Shirley Claire when Cyrus fondled Claire’s breast mid-performance.

While Claire was surprised by the moment, she told DailyMail.com that she wasn’t offended in the slightest.

“When she pressed my boobs,” she said, “that was spontaneous. It was unscripted. She is a natural like that.”

Claire, who has been performing professionally since she was 10 years old and appeared on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, added that she had been choreographed to grab Cyrus’ chest during the performance.

The showbiz veteran also discussed rehearsing with Cyrus, noting that while she wasn’t initially a fan of the singer, Cyrus won her over.

“I am 90 for god’s sake. I was born in 1928!” she said, “but now I am a fan!”

Claire added that she is now so fond of Cyrus, she wishes the singer was her granddaughter.

“I wish she was my granddaughter,” she said. “I would spoil her. She wouldn’t need to be famous, just my granddaughter who I would spoil. I would be delighted!”

Photo Credit: MTV