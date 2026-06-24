’80s Rock Legend Injured in Car Crash

Echo & The Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch is recovering after being involved in a traffic accident that forced the band to postpone a concert just hours before it was scheduled to begin.

The British rock band shared the news with fans in a statement posted to Instagram on June 7. The incident occurred while McCulloch was traveling from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia.

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According to the band, McCulloch required medical treatment following the accident.

“Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not believed to be serious; however, as you can appreciate, he has been left understandably shaken by the incident,” the statement added.

The group revealed that the singer was undergoing additional testing as a precaution, including “Scans and X-rays.”

Because of the accident, Echo & The Bunnymen made the decision to postpone their June 8 performance in Philadelphia.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to postpone tonight’s performance in Philadelphia,” the band wrote.

The statement acknowledged the inconvenience to fans who had planned to attend.

“Postponing a show is always a last resort,” the band said. “We never want to disappoint our fans, and we know many of you will have made plans to attend this evening’s concert.”

The group initially asked ticket holders to keep their tickets while arrangements were made for a new date.

Fans did not have to wait long for an update. In a separate Instagram post later on June 8, the band announced that the concert would instead take place the following evening, June 9.

After the show, the band shared an image of the night on Instagram with the message, “Thank you Philadelphia for an amazing night and your understanding.”

McCulloch, 67, is best known as the founding vocalist of Echo & The Bunnymen, the influential Liverpool-based band that emerged from the post-punk scene in the late 1970s. He briefly left the band for a couple years to focus on his solo career, but later rejoined.

Over the decades, the group has built a devoted following with its blend of new wave, post-punk and psychedelic rock.

Among the band’s most recognizable songs are “The Killing Moon,” “Lips Like Sugar” and “The Cutter,” tracks that helped establish Echo & The Bunnymen as one of the defining alternative rock acts of their era.