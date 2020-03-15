‘7th Heaven’ Star Lorenzo Brino’s Death Mourned by His Aunts

The tributes continue to pour in for Lorenzo Brino, the former 7th Heaven star who died recently after he was involved in a car crash. On Sunday, TMZ reported Brino, who starred on 7th Heaven between 1999 to 2007, lost control of his vehicle on Monday and subsequently crashed into a pole. Brino, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead. In light of this tragic news, Brino’s family and, in particular, his aunts, have issued tributes to their dear nephew online.

“To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart,” Brino’s aunt Janet Brino said, as TMZ noted. “God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the late actor’s other aunts, Carol Brino, also wrote a statement regarding his passing. In response to Mimi Brino’s tribute to her brother on Instagram, Carol wrote her own tribute in the comments section of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Brino (@mimi_brino) on Mar 11, 2020 at 5:58pm PDT

“Mimi no words could ease your pain that you are feeling,” Carol wrote, commenting on Mimi’s post. “We are all so broken hearted over Lorenzo. I only wish that we could have spent more time with all of you but the times the we did were beautiful memories especially the Thanksgiving we had at our house. We love and miss all of you! Love Aunt Carol.”

Carol’s comment was in response to the lovely, touching message that her niece penned in honor of her brother.

“To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say “gone but never forgotten”. Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement,” she wrote, alongside a slew of photos that showed the Brino family in happier times. “You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years.”

“Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories,” she continued. “I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever.”