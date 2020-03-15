‘7th Heaven’ Star Lorenzo Brino Mourned by Friends, Admirers After His Sister Reveals His Death

7th Heaven actor Lorenzo Brino has died, as TMZ reported on Sunday. He was in a fatal car wreck early Monday morning that saw his Toyota Camry strike a pole. The crash was said to have occurred near the hour of 3 a.m. in San Bernardino County, California. However, the death of the 21-year-old former child star, who appeared as twin brothers Sam and David Camden alongside brother Nikolaus Brino, was first revealed by his sister, Mimi Brino in an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday.

Mimi’s heart wrenching post featured a gallery of pictures taken with Brino, some of which also feature other family members. In her caption, she tells her followers that Brino had passed. She also calls him “a blessing” who was helped give her some of her “most cherished memories.” Mimi also referred to him as her “guardian angel.”

“To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say ‘gone but never forgotten,’” Mimi wrote. “Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side.

“Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever.”

Many of Brino’s friends, Mimi’s friends, family members and 7th Heaven fans filed into the gallery’s comments to share their condolences and shock upon hearing the news.

“Mimi no words could ease your pain that you are feeling,” a family member wrote. “We are all so broken hearted over Lorenzo. I only wish that we could have spent more time with all of you but the times the we did were beautiful memories especially the Thanksgiving we had at our house. We love and miss all of you!”

“I’m sorry for your loss!!” an admirer wrote. “I enjoyed watching him on 7th Heaven!!”

“I’m so sorry for you loss babe, God has him now,” an Instagram user wrote. “May he Rest In Peace, love you [heart emoji] sending prayers your way.”

“This breaks my heart,” a fourth Instagram user wrote. “sending so much love and prayers to you and your family.”

“I am really sorry. all condolences to your whole family and to you,” another admirer wrote. “I am shocked by this terrible news. he was a good actor in 7th heaven, and he was really nice. RIP Lorenzo”

“I am so sorry for your families loss,” another acquaintance wrote. “He was such a good loving brother to y’all. RIP ZO.”

“I just heard about Lorenzo passing, I’m sorry that you have to go through that,” another Instagram user wrote. “Such a shame to see a person with so much life left to live have it all taken. I know how hard it is to lose family, and I wish you and your family the strength you need to get through it.”

“He was a great dude… was really funny I’m so sorry for your loss girly,” a friend wrote. “Let me know if you need anything at all.”

“Mimi I can’t even imagine what you’re going through,” another friend wrote. “I am so so sorry, and praying for you and your family.”

“He brought such a light to this world,” yet another Instagram commenter wrote. “I’m so deeply sorry for your loss.”

“My heart just broke,” another commenter wrote. “I can’t believe this. May he rest with the angels [heart emoji] love you Renzo.”

“Jesus Mimi, I’m so sorry for your loss, and cannot believe that this happened,” another acquaintance wrote. “I send nothing but love and prayers to you and your family.”

“I’m so so sorry for your loss!! [heartbreak emoji] I can’t even imagine what you’re going through,” a 7th Heaven fan wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Sending you and your family love from me and the 7th Heaven fandom.”

“Oh my lanta, i can’t wrap my head around this,” another commenter wrote. “You and your family are in my prayers [prayer hands emoji] RIP Lorenzo.”

No other details on Brino’s death are available at this time.