’70s R&B Singer Harry Williams Has Died

Harry Williams Jr., the last surviving founder of the ’70s and ’80s funk soul group Bloodstone, has died. According to the Philadelphia Tribune, Williams passed at his home in Kansas City, Missouri, with no cause of death revealed yet. He was 80.

Born in 1944, Williams founded Bloodstone with Charles Love, Willis Draffen, Charles McCormick, Roger Durham and Melvin Webb. They started in 1962 in Kansas City as the Sinceres, and later found success in the 1970s and ’80s as a funk and soul group.

“Bloodstone became known for their funk/soul tracks that blended Jimi Hendrix-styled rock music with doo-wop and gospel music undertones,” the Tribune cites from Soul Tracks. “Bloodstone was instrumental in the ‘black rock’ and funk movement of the 1970s and performed with such varied acts as Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Elton John and the Impressions.”

Williams was still performing with the group in its current iteration, taking the stage in a wheelchair and still hitting his soprano vocals.

“Remembering Harry Williams from the group bloodstone. He passed away early this morning at the age of 80 he had been in the group bloodstone for over 50 years,” Patty Jackson wrote on social media.

“Anyone who knows me knows I was his biggest fan; rest well, Harry Williams; thanks for the memories,” radio personality Lady B added with their own tribute. Bloodstone was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National R&B Music Society in Philadelphia.