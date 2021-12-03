50 Cent Speaks out After Madonna Blasts His Criticism Over Her NSFW Photos

Rapper 50 cent has apologized after he suggested Madonna was too old to post risqué photos of herself online. The rapper took to social media on Friday to issue a public apology for his criticisms, just a day after Madonna herself called him out for talking “smack about me” and making a career out of “getting attention by trying to humiliate others.”

In a statement shared on Twitter addressing the backlash to his words, 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III, acknowledged that he “must have hurt Madonna feelings,” noting that the “Material Girls” singer “went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03.” He went on to say he was sorry, explaining that he “did not intend to hurt your feelings.” Addressing his criticism of Madonna’s nearly-nude photos, he continued, “I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1466624123149377537?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The drama between the two singers began last week when the “Material Girl” singer took to Instagram the day before Thanksgiving with a series of semi-nude photos showing her wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings, and Christian Louboutin heels. The images, which were initially removed from Instagram before being reposted with a little more censoring, prompted 50 Cent to call Madonna out on the platform.

On his own account, the rapper reshared one of Madonna’s photos, writing, “yo this is the funniest s-. hat’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a- up. LMFAO.” He also shared a photoshopped version of the picture that compared Madonna o the Wicked Witch of the East. He captioned the image, “Starz ask me to do a remake, I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this on.” He also shared a photo of someone recreating Madonna’s photo.

While 50 Cent ultimately deleted his posts, they apparently caught the attention of Madonna herself, who on Thursday responded. Sharing a throwback photo of herself and the rapper, Madonna wrote, “here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.” She went on to write, “You are just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.” Madonna has not publicly responded to 50 Cents apology at this time.