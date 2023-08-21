50 Cent Seemingly Slams Nick Cannon for Having Multiple Kids

50 Cent is throwing jabs at Nick Cannon while opening up about his own family finances. The 48-year-old rapper, born Curtis Jackson, admitted in a new interview with Forbes' Brian J. Roberts that he was guilty of spending too much money in the past, referencing specifically the Farmington, Connecticut, mansion he bought for $4.1 million back in 2003 on the heels of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

The mansion, which 50 Cent bought from Mike Tyson's ex-wife, was 50,000 square feet and included 52 rooms, a full nightclub, basketball court, recording studio and helipad for a hefty price tag of $72,000 a month, plus $14,000 for gardening and security. The "In da Club" rapper told Forbes that the purchase was an unnecessary display of wealth.

"You still gonna sleep on one bed," he pointed out, adding, "I was looking around like, 'Yo, why did I buy this s-? Like I looking, going, 'What the f- made me buy this s-?'" It's then that 50 Cent jabbed at Cannon, joking, "If I had Nick Cannon's 12 kids or s- like that, you could put them all in a bedroom. Everybody's here. But I'm not going to have kids like that. I don't want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don't feel like your friend anymore."

"I don't know what the f- is wrong with Nick Cannon," the Grammy winner added, before correcting himself, saying the "old 50 Cent" slipped out for a minute there because Cannon had made a comment about him during one of his shows. The rapper is father to two kids – 10-year-old son Sire, whom he shares with Daphne Joy, and 26-year-old son Marquise Jackson, whom he shares with Shaniqua Tompkins.

Cannon is father to 12 children – 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Rise, 11 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 9 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon's youngest kids are Halo, 8 months, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, 1-year-old Legendary, whom he shares with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx, 11 months, his child with LaNisha Cole. Cannon also welcomed his late son Zen with Scott.

The Masked Singer host may be a father to many, but he always makes sure his kids are provided for, he assured on a May episode of Jason Lee's podcast. When it comes to supporting his children financially, Cannon said he's "not in the child support system that is run by the government." He continued, "My money is they money, they money is my money. They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out."