4-Time Grammy Winner Was Recently Hospitalized for Appendicitis

Phoebe Bridgers is canceling her upcoming U.K. performances after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

The singer-songwriter, who turned 32 on Aug. 17, shared the health update on Instagram Stories Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to PEOPLE. Along with her announcement, Bridgers posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm.

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“I got appendicitis for my birthday,” she wrote alongside the image.

Bridgers said the unexpected diagnosis forced her to cancel her upcoming U.K. shows.

While she did not provide additional details about her condition or treatment, she assured ticket holders that she intends to make it up to them.

The health scare comes shortly after Bridgers released her latest album, Lost Weekend. The project has already received support from one of her most famous collaborators and friends, Taylor Swift, Billboard reported.

Swift took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Bridgers’ birthday and praise the new album, calling it an “absolute triumph.”

“It’s her birthday but she gave us a gift,” Swift wrote. “Haven’t been able to stop listening. This album is an absolute triumph in every way.”

Swift also highlighted Bridgers’ songwriting and the way she approaches difficult subjects.

“To write about grief with such vulnerability and detail, and to trust the listener with this much honesty,” Swift wrote. “Happy bday @phoebebridgers I love you!!”

The two singers have worked together previously. Bridgers appeared on “Nothing New,” a song Swift originally recorded during the sessions for her 2012 album Red. The track was released in 2021 as part of Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s re-recorded version of the album.

Bridgers previously described working with Swift as a “dream” while speaking with Billboard around the song’s release.

“I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it,” Bridgers said. “I just couldn’t be more excited.”

She also praised Swift’s abilities as both an artist and businesswoman, saying, “I think that she is an incredible businessperson and an incredible writer. What she’s been able to build just from writing adeptly from a young age is insane.”

Bridgers also spoke about what it meant to her to have Swift release her old music. “It’s really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians,” Bridgers said added. “I think a lot of people make a couple of records [and are] like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now,’ and the fact that she just has always wanted more from the world — like, “No, no, no, f— you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ — is the coolest.”