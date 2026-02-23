34-Year-Old Freeform TV Star Dies of Cancer: RIP to Cass Lacelle

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise star Cass Lacelle has died less than a year after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was 34.

The Freeform reality personality’s death was announced on Feb. 16 on Instagram. “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that our beloved Cass has passed after her short but incredibly courageous battle with cancer,” Lacelle’s loved ones began.

“Cass leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured,” they continued. “She is the definition of memorable; in just 34 years, she made an extraordinary impact on everyone who crossed her path. She taught us that life is precious, meant to be embraced wholeheartedly and never wasted.”

For Lacelle, “boredom” was the “biggest enemy,” and the TV personality “had a rare gift for making people feel truly alive and bringing everyone together” as the “glue” in her family and friend group.

“Her ability to be there in a meaningful way for so many people was a super power and we hope people find comfort in memories shared with her,” the statement continued. “Because she has touched so many people far and wide, her wish was for one final post to be shared.”

They concluded, “Our dearest Cass, you have been very brave, for so very long. You did not yield. Forever, our Fireheart.”

Lacelle first announced in May 2025 that she had been diagnosed with a rare type of ovarian cancer, which was treated with emergency surgery and three rounds of chemotherapy.

On Jan. 4, however, Lacelle took to Instagram for the last time with a devastating update, sharing that her cancer had returned and that she was hospitalized while undergoing treatment.

“My cancer is back and this time around is aggressive; it has metastasized to my liver, stomach, abdominal lining, and omentum,” she said. “This has been causing significant pain and nausea. Some days are better than others but there hasn’t been a pain free day for me since mid November.”

“I wanted to take a moment to let everyone know I see and feel all of your messages, prayers, and well wishes daily,” she continued. “Due to the side effects of chemo and pain management I am often unable to respond but please know how much I appreciate your love.”

“I also need to give a big shoutout to my army of people who have dropped everything to either physically be here day in day out, or support me behind the scenes in the most selfless ways,” Lacelle wrote. “I have no words but my gratitude is endless.”