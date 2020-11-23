✖

Rapper 21 Savage's brother, Terrell Davis, was killed on Sunday night, according to a report by The Daily Mail. A source close to the family said that the 27-year-old, who also rapped under the name TM1way, was stabbed during an argument with an old friend. The wounds proved fatal, causing another tragedy in 21 Savage's family.

Davis' stabbing reportedly took place at an estate in south London called Blenheim Gardens. Davis was doing some shopping for his grandmother when he got into an argument with an old friend, which escalated quickly. The family said that the friend surprised Davis, lunging into an attack before he noticed. So far, 21 Savage himself has not spoken out about the tragic loss.



"I don't know if Savage has been told yet as he's in America but they are brothers," the family source said. "They used to speak on the phone quite a bit and on WhatsApp. I don’t think Savage has been back to Britain for a while because he's had some legal problems in the U.S. He'll be devastated, however, the whole family are."

Many fans just learned last year that 21 Savage came from Plaistow, East London before emigrating to the U.S. as a child. He and Davis shared a father, Kevin Emmons, and Davis stayed in the U.K. when 21 Savage moved away. He was 7 years old at the time, traveling with his mother.

"Terrell was a good guy, he used to live on the estate but had moved away," the source went on. "But he was round visiting his grandmother yesterday and had gone to the shops for her as she's elderly and we are in the middle of a pandemic. He was coming back to the house when he saw an old friend. This was someone he'd known for a long time. They started arguing over something and then suddenly he stabbed him. It was completely out of the blue."

"Terrell didn’t have any enemies that I knew of and he wasn't involved with any gangs," the insider continued. "He just focused on his music. He was really good rapper and was on the verge of doing big things. He wanted to be like his brother. Everyone is in shock."

Davis was pronounced dead on the scene around 6 p.m. local time on Sunday night. His family reportedly gathered at his family's house as they tried to make sense of the loss. A family member asked reporters for privacy, saying: "We just want to be able to grieve in peace."