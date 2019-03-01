21 Savage: Felony Theft Charges Against Rapper Dropped Amid Deportation Case

21 Savage’s legal woes just got a little lighter. The felony theft charges against him have been dropped by officials in Georgia, according to court records obtained by The Blast.

The warrant stemmed from a 2016 incident in which Savage was allegedly paid $17,000 for an event at a bar in Georgia that he never performed. The promoter went to police at the time, and charges were eventually filed against Savage.

Last month, Savage surrendered to police at Liberty County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia after the promoter notified authorities once again following the news of Savage’s arrest by ICE earlier in February.

Savage was booked for theft by deception and released on his own recognizance on Feb. 15. The 26-year-old rapper’s legal team predicted to TMZ that the issue would be settled quickly.

“[21 Savage] has committed no criminal offense,” attorney Abby Taylor told the news outlet. “We look forward to an amicable resolution between the parties in the near future with no criminal implications whatsoever.”

The Blast reports that the matter of the money owed to the Georgia bar is now a civil manner.

The outstanding warrant could have meant bad news for Savage, who still faces an upcoming immigration trial following his arrest by ICE earlier this month. TMZ reports that the rapper has applied to stay in the country.

Upon his arrest on Super Bowl Sunday, ICE claimed he was living in the country illegally, while Savage and his legal team argued that ICE arrested him on inaccurate claims.

After spending more than a week in jail, Savage said in an interview with Good Morning America that he was detained in “one room, all day” by himself.

He said ICE’s timeline of his immigration is wrong and that he actually lived in the U.S. years before ICE claims. “I was seven when I first came here. And we left in, like, 2005 ’cause my uncle died, my Uncle Foster. So we went back to go to his funeral, and then, we came back,” the Britain-born rapper said. “So that’s why I think [ICE] got it confused where they thought, like, that was my first coming.”

Savage’s lawyers say he should be considered a Dreamer, the name used to describe children who were brought to the country illegally by their parents and offered visas under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigrations policy. The rapper said he didn’t even know what a visa was when he arrived as a child.

“I’ve been here 20 years, 19 years,” he said, adding, “This is all I know. I don’t think you should be arrested and put in a place where a murderer would be for just being in the country for too long.”