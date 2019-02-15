21 Savage Faces Felony Charge After Being Released From ICE Custody

21 Savage faces a federal warrant just days after being released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his arrest nearly two weeks ago and released just days ago.

TMZ reports that the rapper paid a visit to law enforcement officials in southern Georgia after a club owner alleged he skipped a gig he was paid for in 2016.

The club promoter alleges that 21 Savage was given a $9,500 advance for a 2016 show, and that his team was given the remaining $7,500 balance upon their arrival at the venue. However, by the promoter’s account, 21 Savage never took the stage, leading to the promoter to file charges, saying the night resulted in a loss of $17,000.

Authorities were notified of the allegations in October 2016, when a police report was filed, along with paperwork for a Theft by Deception felony warrant. TMZ reports that the warrant was issued at the time.

The promoter reportedly notified authorities once more upon hearing the news of 21 Savage’s arrest by ICE earlier in the month in an effort to have him picked up on the warrant.

Friday morning, 21 Savage arrived at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department, was booked for theft by deception, and was released on his own recognizance. It’s unclear if he will have to take the matter to court or if the two parties will simply deal with the financial dispute outside of court.

The 26-year-old rapper’s legal team predicted to TMZ that the issue will be settled quickly. “[21 Savage] has committed no criminal offense,” attorney Abby Taylor told the news outlet. “We look forward to an amicable resolution between the parties in the near future with no criminal implications whatsoever.”

21 Savage was arrested by ICE on Super Bowl Sunday with the agency claiming he was residing illegally in the country. 21 Savage and his legal team argue that ICE arrested him on inaccurate claims.

“I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights. And, then, I was in the back of a car. And I was gone,” Savage, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, said on Good Morning America, adding that authorities didn’t tell him he was under arrest. “They just said, ‘We got Savage.’”

“It was definitely targeted. There was helicopters,” he said.

After spending more than a week in jail, Savage said he was detained in “one room, all day” by himself.

“My mama told me to picture where I wanna be. She said, ‘Visualize yourself, whatever you wanna do, just close your eyes and visualize yourself doing that. And as long as you do that, you will never be in jail,’” he said.

He said he wants to use his platform to bring awareness to the way immigration is handled in the United States. “I don’t think the policy is broken, I think the way they enforce the policy is broken,” he said.

“I’ve been here 20 years, 19 years,” he added. “This is all I know. I don’t think you should be arrested and put in a place where a murderer would be for just being in the country for too long.”