2000s Teen Idol Reveals He’s About to Be a Dad: Congrats to Jesse McCartney and Wife Katie

One more beautiful soul is being welcomed into the world, thanks to Jesse McCartney and his wife Katie Peterson. The couple announced via Instagram that they’re expecting their first child on Valentine’s Day.

In the photo gallery, the couple poses in a pair of matching ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ black pajama sets. The couple also uses their hands to form a heart over Peterson’s baby bump.

McCartney began his career on famous soap opera All My Children in the late 1990s. He eventually appeared in shows like Law & Order: SVU and Greek. His musical career began with his 2004 single Beautiful Soul, which led to him becoming a teen idol. That single was recently declared triple platinum in December by the RIAA. He is also known for his voiceover work, including in Young Justice.

McCartney talked to PEOPLE in 2021 about how he met Peterson, saying he was “sort of trying to sweet-talk her.”

“I found her incredibly attractive and was just trying to charm her, but she wasn’t having it,” he said. “I eventually left my number on a napkin and she said, ‘You didn’t write your name down on it!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, of course, she probably got a million of these tonight.’ I had to write my name down on the napkin and then eventually the rest is history.”