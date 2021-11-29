The 2 People Queen Elizabeth Phones the Most Aren’t Who You’d Expect

Queen Elizabeth II runs a tight ship, and allegedly the two people she calls on the phone most often might not be whom you’d expect. In a new episode of The Royally US podcast, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti revealed that the queen can be a tough person to get on the line.

“Apparently, the queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone,” Sacerdoti explained, via Page Six. “But the two people she phones the most is said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There has been a lot of concern lately about the queen’s health, but a recent report assured the public that she will be hosting her traditional holiday festivities this year. Following a brief hospitalization in October and amid doctors’ orders that she rest, the queen has reportedly provided a hopeful update about her health, promising that the holiday festivities will go on as normal.

The new update came by way of a royal source who told the Mirror that despite her recent health concerns, the 95-year-old recently “told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas.” The source noted that “like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic,” which put a halt to traditional gatherings during the 2020 holiday season.

According to the source, the monarch is set to travel to Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, on or around Friday, Dec. 17. However, the queen’s trip to Norfolk will likely look a little different. While she typically travels via train from London to Kings Lynn, something that reportedly isn’t completely off the table, it is more likely that the monarch will travel to Norfolk via a helicopter from Windsor in a journey that takes approximately 50 minutes. Once there, other members of the royal family will join her, with guests said to include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Other members of the family said to have invites include Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their respective partners and children. It is not expected that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilbet, will make the trip overseas to attend the festivities. Also absent will be Prince Philip, who passed away in April.