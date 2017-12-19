2 Live Crew’s Fresh Kid Ice Died of Cirrhosis

Fresh Kid Ice, a founding member of the iconic hip-hop group 2 Live Crew passed away earlier this year, and now we finally have an official cause of death.

According to a new report from TMZ, Chris Wong Won, AKA Fresh Ice Kid, died of cirrhosis of the liver. That wasn’t all, however, as they also added that Hepatitis C and an apparent history of alcohol also contributed to Won’s death.

The report also indicated that the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s office approved a request for Won’s body to be cremated and delivered to a funeral home, though it did not clarify whether or not the cremation had taken lace yet.

Won’s cause of death has been quite a long time coming, as he passed away back in July. He was 53 years old.

Luther Campbell, a.k.a. Uncle Luke, tweeted condolences. “My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong (sic) Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend,” he wrote.

In addition to his role in 2 Live Crew, Fresh Kid Ice also formed Chinaman Records.

Won once addressed how being one of the first Asian rappers impacted his fans. “When we first started, a lot of people didn’t know I was Asian,” he said during a 2016 interview with Vice. “But when the videos came out, it basically crossed the group over. Other people could be like, ‘Damn, that could be me. I didn’t know an Asian dude was rapping like that!’ “