‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Beth Behrs Pleads for Safety of Her Horses Amid California Wildfire

Actress Beth Behrs was worried for the safety of her horses this weekend, as California wildfires bore down on her home.

Behrs posted on Twitter as parts of California faced evacuation and relentless blazes. The 2 Broke Girls star has a horse that was in a stable near a dangerous area. As the fires drew closer, she and other horse owners were apparently becoming increasingly frantic trying to get them out.

“Desperate to get our horses out. Need trailers ASAP,” she wrote on Friday night. “Can anyone reach out here if they are in LA area and have trailers?”

It was hours later that Behr finally posted a happy ending to her story. After midnight, she posted a video of her horse along with several others packed into a trailer.

“It’s been quite a night so grateful my girl is safe but many are not yet,” she wrote, “Please help if you can.”

Fans had a lot of advice for Behr and the other at her horse stable. Like many other natural disasters, these wildfires have put pet owners and animal lovers into tight predicaments, especially for evacuees who are not sure where they are headed and whether animals will be allowed once they get there.

“Spray paint your phone ‘#s on them and let them go, that’s what people were saying to do,” one person suggested. “They’ll have a chance if you can’t evacuate. Good luck.”

Others pointed Behrs to local areas where she could move her horses to for safety, if only she could get a trailer through the fires.

Three wildfires are currently devastating California. The largest is called the Camp Fire, and has burned up about 90,000 acres of Butte County. So far, the fire has nine confirmed casualties, with 35 other people missing according to a report by CBS News.

President Trump addressed the wildfires on Saturday morning through his Twitter account. Just after 3 a.m. ET, the president condemned the California state infrastructures that organize responses to the disasters.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” he wrote. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

The president’s tweet has been called insensitive and counter-productive. Many pundits are calling it a distraction from his staffing crises earlier this week.