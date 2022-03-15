‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Rips Into ‘Yellowstone’

1883 star Sam Elliott has made waves lately for sharing some controversial opinions on modern Westerns. But now he’s ripped into Yellowstone, the series which is part of the 1883 universe. During a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Elliott spoke about the series, admitting he is “not a Yellowstone fan,” nor does he “watch Yellowstone.”

“I love [Kevin] Costner. There’s a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I’ve worked with before — nothing against any of them — but it’s just too much like f—ing Dallas or something for me,” he said. Elliott was referring to CBS’ iconic primetime ’80s soap that was later rebooted by TNT. Elliott’s comments are notable due to both 1883 and Yellowstone being created by Taylor Sheridan. At this time, Sheridan does not appear to have offered a statement on the matter.

However, Elliott’s Yellowstone stance was not the most controversial moment from his appearance on WTF. The actor has come under fire for comments he made about Netflix’s Power of the Dog, slamming it as a “piece of s—” Western. The actor appeared on the podcast to discuss his life and career, but the conversation eventually turned to the Oscar-nominated film, which was directed by New Zealand filmmaker Jane Champion. After Maron brought up the film, Elliott replied, “You want to talk about that piece of s—?”

Maron asked, “You didn’t like that one?” Elliott replied, “F— no. Why? I’ll tell you why I didn’t like it anyway. I looked at when I was down there in Texas doing 1883 and what really brought it home to me the other day when I said, ‘Do you want to f—ing talk about it?’ There was a f—ing full-page ad out in the LA Times and there was a review, not a review, but a clip, and it talked about the ‘evisceration of the American myth.’ And I thought, ‘What the f—? What the f—?’ This is the guy that’s done westerns forever. The evisceration of the American west?”

Elliott then compared the characters to Chippendale’s dancers. “They made it look like – what are all those dancers that those guys in New York who wear bowties and not much else. Remember them from back in the day?” The entire conversation can be found at the above link to the the WTF podcast.