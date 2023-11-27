11-Year-Old Boy Asks Prince William for His Bank Account Balance

Prince William visited a youth program in England on Thursday where one student asked him a surprisingly bold question. According to a report by The Telegraph, 11-year-old Amir Hassan asked the heir "How much money do you have in your bank account?" To the press' surprise, Prince William answered honestly, saying he "didn't know."

Prince William was visiting the Hideaway Youth Project in Manchester, England on Thursday, launching a new initiative to fund the program and support its work in the city. While there, he took questions from some of the kids, including Amir who put him on the spot. The prince laughed at Amir's question and the 11-year-old laughed with him, but they didn't come to an easy answer. However, the prince's finances are outlined on the royal family's website and are generally a matter of public record.

(Photo: ANTHONY DEVLIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Hideaway Youth Project is intended to combat youth violence in Manchester – reportedly a major problem in the city over the last few years. It supports children and teenagers who wouldn't have anywhere else to go while also giving them opportunities to work, study and learn skills. All the while, they hear about the causes of and solutions to youth violence.

The Hideaway Youth Project is the leading partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance, and Prince William visited other partners this weekend as well. As he promised earlier this year, he visited a food bank in Moss Side, learning about how they support the people in the city including the homeless community and others who suffer food insecurity.

Prince William has made combatting homelessness a key issue of his work, and has committed many of his royal resources to the cause. He inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from his father last year – a property and commercial business valued at about $1.3 billion, though that doesn't exactly answer Amir's question. Back in 2021, a source told The Telegraph that Prince William was exploring ways the Duchy and its assets could be used to reduce homelessness in England.

The three year commitment between The Royal Foundation and @MayorofGM brings the private sector on board for the first time, helping reduce youth violence and providing the Alliance’s first dedicated employment, skills and training programme for young people at risk of violence. pic.twitter.com/XqbtFtDWn4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 16, 2023

Exact numbers on the prince's finances are hard to come by as they are often described in the form of assets like the Duchy, as well as in terms of charitable works. The finances of the monarchy have been a major talking point over the last few years as King Charles III attempts to consolidate the royal family's wealth and reduce its expenses. Meanwhile, it seems like Prince William has a particular focus on how they can give back.