10 Times Morgan Freeman Was Heard but Not Seen

Actor Morgan Freeman, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in a new CNN report, has used his legendary voice for countless off-screen roles during his five-decade career.

On Thursday morning, CNN published its findings of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by eight women, who spoke about his inappropriate behavior during film productions and press interviews. One of the women, CNN journalist Chloe Melas, was the co-author of the report.

“He did comment on our bodies,” one woman, who was not personally harassed by the actor and worked on Now You See Me (2012), told CNN. “We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.”

Freeman later apologized for his behavior, and did not deny individual incidents in the report.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” reads a statement released by Freeman’s representatives. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

Scroll on to see 10 times Freeman’s signature voice was heard, but the actor was not seen.

Ken Burns’ The Civil War

Freeman was among the many Hollywood stars who lined up to voice historical figures for Ken Burns’ legendary, nine-episode documentary The Civil War (1990).

Freeman voiced Frederick Douglass in all nine episodes and John Boston in one episode. The series earned two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Informational Series and Outstanding Individual – Informational Programming for the episode “The Better Angels of Our Nature.”

American Masters: Clint Eastwood

In 2000, Freeman narrated the American Masters episode Clint Eastwood: Out of the Shadows. Freeman and Eastwood worked together on both of Eastwood’s Best Picture Oscar winners, Unforgiven (1992) and Million Dollar Baby (2004). Freeman earned an Oscar for his supporting role in Million Dollar Baby.

Freedom: A History of Us

Following Freeman’s performance in The Civil War, he became a go-to actor for documentary narrations. In 2003, he provided the voices of Frederick Douglass, Langston Hughes, Thurgood Marshall and Ernest Green for Freedom: A History of Us. The series was hosted by Katie Couric.

The LEGO Movie

In 2014, Freeman voiced the wise wizard Vitruvius in The LEGO Movie. It is not clear if he will be reprising the role in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, which opens on Feb. 8, 2019 despite his character dying.

The original LEGO Movie also featured the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Alison Brie, Will Arnett and Charlie Day.

Cosmic Voyage

In 1996, Freeman voiced the science documentary short IMAX film Cosmic Voyage. It earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Short Subject. Freeman has shown an interest in science, as host of the National Geographic Channel’s Through the Wormhole (2010-2017) and The Story Of Us With Morgan Freeman (2017).

Visa Commercials

Freeman also narrated several Visa commercials. According to iSpot.TV, Freeman has narrated more than 40 commercials for the credit card company.

Freeman’s announcements for Vancouver transit was part of a Visa promotion. After the allegations of sexual harassment came to light Thursday, TransLink, Vancouver’s public transit system, dropped the promotion.

“In light of information we’ve learned this morning of allegations regarding actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a Visa ad campaign on our transit system,” TransLink said in a statement.

Visa later pulled all its Freeman advertisements, Deadline reports.

War of the Worlds

Freeman provided the narration for Steven Spielberg’s 2005 adaptation of War of the Worlds. The film’s on-screen talent included Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins, Dakota Fanning and Miranda Otto. It earned Oscar nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

A Raisin In The Sun

Freeman was the uncredited narrator for Kenny Leon’s 2008 television production of A Raisin In The Sun. The film featured Emmy-nominated performances from Audra McDonald and Phylicia Rashad. It also starred Sean “Diddy” Combs, Sanaa Lathan and Justin Martin. It was based on the play by Lorraine Hansberry.

March of the Penguins

Freeman narrated Luc Jacquet’s hit documentary March of the Penguins. The film won the 2006 Oscar for Best Documentary feature. Freeman has also narrated several other documentaries, including 30 for 30: The 16th Man (2010), America’s Musical Journey (2018), March of the Penguins 2: The Next Stop (2017) and JFK & LBJ: A Time for Greatness (2015).

Bruce Almighty

Although Freeman is seen on screen in Bruce Almighty (2003) with Jim Carrey, it is only briefly. For most of the movie, only his voice is heard as God. Freeman reprised the role in the 2007 sequel, Evan Almighty, with Steve Carell.