'One World: Together at Home,' Lady Gaga Under Fire for Supporting World Health Organization After Donald Trump's Condemnation

Lady Gaga is facing backlash after she applauded the World Health Organization (WHO) during Friday's One World: Together at Home benefit concert. The performance, and Gaga’s words praising WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, came just days after President Donald Trump announced that he would withhold funds from WHO pending an investigation into their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Dr. Tedros, you're truly a superstar. Thank you so much to the media for telling the stories of all of these medical professionals and getting the word out about how under-resourced their systems are," the singer said, The Hill reports. "During this time we have seen a coming together of a singular, kind, global community. This triumph has instilled in myself and my colleagues a true calling to call upon the private sector and philanthropists to commit millions of dollars to support the World Health Organization's COVID-19 response."

The performer's praise for Ghebreyesus and the organization immediately sparked backlash on social media from those who also disagreed with WHO's handling of the crisis. Criticizing WHO, Trump said, according to CNN, that the investigation would cover the organization's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus" and claimed that "had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death."