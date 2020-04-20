Kelly Ripa Says She's Using Daughter Lola's Self-Tanner as Makeup While Her Products Are 'Locked in the Studio'

✖

Kelly Ripa is taking a page from 18-year-old daughter Lola's book when it comes to keeping glam amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star, 49, revealed her makeshift makeup trick during an Instagram Live with professional dancer Tiler Peck Saturday, saying she had been relying on her daughter's beauty products to host her show from home.

"I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help," she said. "All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on. ...I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything. So now I’m just in an 18-year-old's self-tanner and workout clothes."

Ripa revealed that her daughter, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, has been making her thoughts on sharing with her mother quite well-known. "What I have in our storage closet is bathing suits for summertime,” Ripa said. "I had a one-piece and I put it on and my daughter said, 'Do yourself a favor and do not wear that on Instagram. I know that you think right now it’s great, but later on, I promise you will hate it.'"

Keeping their wardrobes fresh while hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan from home has been hard, with both Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest admitting last week that they had run out of things to wear on the show, and that Ripa had begun borrowing Lola's clothes. She added that the teen has been helping her with a DIY beauty routine while quarantining at home after leaving New York University amid the pandemic. "My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe," she said last week of how she obtained her waves from home. "She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!"

Lola has been embracing her time with her family amid the quarantine, saying during a guest appearance on Live last month, "It’s honestly not as bad as I thought. I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great." Being back around her family after leaving for college, Lola revealed a lot of her family's "weird" behavior is just now beginning to strike her. "They do weird things all the time, so it’s not anything new. I’m remembering everything I forgot at college!"