Kelly Ripa Says She's Wearing 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola's Clothes Now During Quarantine

Kelly Ripa told her fans and co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest, that she's running out of things to wear while shooting the popular morning show from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, she's digging in her daughter, Lola's closet for more options! The conversation started when Seacrest told everyone that he is running out of clothes to wear, and Ripa felt like she could relate so she chimed in.

"I'm now in my daughter's clothes," she shared on Tuesday's episode. "It's gone there." Seacrest pointed out he found a tag in his sweatshirt he was wearing and said, "I ordered this the other day." Not only is Ripa's daughter helpful in the fashion department, but she's stepped up to the plate in helping her mom on the beauty side of things as well. Ripa said that her daughter has been helping her with her hair and makeup because she's been having to fend for herself in regards to that.

"My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe," she explained according to PEOPLE as her hair was in gorgeous beach waves. "She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!" Something she's pointed out before is how she's going to maintain her blonde locks, and for now, she says she's "been spraying my roots. At this point it's all spray because my hair is all gray."

While Ripa looks fabulous during quarantine, things in her house haven't been the easiest emotionally she's admitting. She recently confessed that she misses hugging her parents and that she's not — or wasn't — speaking to two out of three of her children, which brought her to tears on air. "I'm not going to lie, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids," she said. "I'm not talking to two of them. Just because, we're all in the same boat together. I haven't gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents." She then went on to explain that not even her own kids will hug her, saying, "I'm like, 'Guys, we've all my been on lockdown together. We're fine, you can give me a hug.'"

She then went on to say that maybe she was so emotional because of her period, but then also mentioned something else that's been difficult for the family is not being able to watch her son Michael graduate. She said that was a huge topic of discussion for months among their family members, and they're disappointed and sad they won't get to see that.