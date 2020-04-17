Ryan Seacrest Roasted by 'Disney Family Singalong' Fans Who Say He's Missing His Eyebrows

On Wednesday night, Ryan Seacrest hosted the Disney Family Singalong on ABC, but the TV and radio personality got viciously roasted by fans who think his eyebrows are missing. As he lead the program, many viewers pointed out that his makeup gave the appearance that the American Idol host did not have eyebrows. Many also addressed the possibilty that he had some cosmetic procedures done.

The big special brought together stars from all over for a sing-along of classic Disney tunes. Singers such as Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, and Josh Groban, as well as stars like Elle Fanning, Darren Criss, and Marcus Scribner took the mic to sing an iconic Disney song. Additionally there was "an epic performance of 'We're All in This Together' with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and beyond."

Even with all the star-power, Seacrest's looks certainly was a show-stealer. "Why does Ryan Seacrest have no eyebrows?" one Twitter user asked. "My dad just looked up from dinner to see Ryan Seacrest on tv and was like 'WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS FACE???!!!'" another watcher tweeted. Scroll down to for more reactions to Seacrest's Disney Family Singalong look.