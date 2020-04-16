Brian Dennehy's Death Has Social Media Mourning 'First Blood' and 'Tommy Boy' Actor

Legendary actor Brian Dennehy — who stared in classic films such as First Blood and Tommy Boy — has died, and his death has left fans in mourning on social media. Dennehy had a long and illustrious career, starring in the aforementioned beloved films, as well as many others, such as Cocoon and Presumed Innocent. He also won a Tony Awards in 1999 for playing Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, and then again in 2003 for playing Tyrone in Long Day's Journey Into Night.

According to a message from his daughter, Elizabeth, Dennehy passed away on Wednesday evening in Connecticut. She also stated that his death was due to natural causes. "It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related," she wrote on a message on Twitter. "Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends." Dennehy was 81 years old at the time of his death.

Fans of the last actor have been mourning his death on Twitter, which many express sorrow at the news. "A giant of a man right till the end. Amazing to think, looking on IMDb that from 1977 until 2020, only 2014 was a year when his name wasn't beside some film or other. What a stalwart!" one fan exclaimed. Scroll down to read more reactions from loving fans.