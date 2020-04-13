Hilary Duff Ditches Her Blonde Hair and Reveals Bold New Color

✖

Hilary Duff is rocking a bold new quarantine look! The Lizzie McGuire actress traded in her long blonde tresses for a trendy turquoise lob while self-isolating with husband Matthew Koma and her two children, showing off the vibrant change in a saucy selfie on Instagram Sunday. "Yea," she captioned the new 'do's debut alongside a shrugging emoji.

Duff's new look had her fans and friends applauding, with many comparing it to the blue wig she rocked in her 2015 "Sparks" music video. "JUSTICE FOR SPARKS, IT LIVES ON SISTER," one fan commented. "Giving me sparks music video vibes," another chimed in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 12, 2020 at 1:41pm PDT

The actress has been a vocal advocate for people across the country to practice social distancing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic's U.S. spread last month. Duff took to Twitter at the start to send a brutally honest message to the people who had yet to get the memo to stay at home, saying, "To all you young millennial a—holes that keep going out partying: go home. Stop killing old people please."

Duff and Koma have been keeping busy at home with the singer's 8-year-old son Luca and their 1-year-old daughter Banks, with the mother-of-two sharing last week how she's been taking out her frustrations with her husband while stuck at home with him.

"Guys, whenever you're mad at your man, [but] these quarters are too tight to fight, just do little things like hide his phone in the couch," Duff said in an Instagram video as she shoved Koma's phone in the cracks of the couch. "Really deep down in there." Koma and Duff's spat seems to have resolved quickly though, with the Disney star sharing a cuddle photo of the two on her Story later that day with the caption, "Even tho I hid his phone today, I still like him."

On March 17, Duff made sure to send a message of support to her followers. "I know for all the parents out there…. these days are tough to get through entertaining multiple little ones… becoming teachers, cooking, cleaning, no break, repeat …. people who can sit on their couch at home please be responsible and do so. We can get through this together if we all do what's recommended."