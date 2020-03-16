Hilary Duff Slams 'A—hole Millennials' During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hilary Duff is sending a strong message about social distancing to "young millennial a—holes" as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreads across the world. The Lizzie McGuire actress, 32, took to her Instagram Story Sunday to make a point to the people who decided not to follow the advice of health and government officials when it comes to avoiding large gatherings of people in order to quell the outbreak.

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out and partying: GO HOME. Stop killing old people please.” - Hilary Duff pic.twitter.com/CE8O8Tvf1X — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 16, 2020

"To all you young millennial a—holes that keep going out partying: go home," Duff said in the video, adding, "Stop killing old people please."

This isn't the first time Duff has spoken out about the global health crisis, writing two days prior on social media, "These are scary times. We all have to stay calm but be smart. Take the precautions to stay healthy and keep our mothers and fathers and grandparents risk low until this passes. Love to all."

She also asked her followers for recommendations as to how to fill her time while in self-quarantine, saying, "Guys, what shows to watch right now? We finished Love Is Blind. It was amazing. But what are we going to do? I'm not excited about anything right now. Do we dare watch Game of Thrones again? Maybe. Are we going to be stuck at home that long? Maybe."

As for the best practices on social distancing, Dr. Thomas Chin-Chia Tsai told The Guardian, "Avoid situations where there are crowds. That doesn’t mean that people have to go into self-isolation, unless they have actual symptoms and need to self-quarantine. It’s okay to go for a walk outside. You can still get takeout from restaurants. If you’re asymptomatic, you can still maintain your family relationships as you otherwise would – just avoid larger groups. It’s still just about decreasing the frequency of interactions."

Dr. Arthur L Caplan added to the outlet, "Right now, mental health has to take a secondary place. Stay indoors, stay away from others as much as you can, and get your food delivered. Minimize your trips out for medicine or to the grocery store. Bring your hand sanitizer and use it all the time. Don’t shake hands. Don’t use paper money. Get ready to do a lot of television watching. You should call your shut-in parents and so forth."

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together, Getty