'Lizzie McGuire' Key Plot Points Reportedly Leak

As fans gear up for the highly anticipated return of Lizzie McGuire, star of the hit Disney show Hilary Duff is getting candid with her fans about some new changes to the plot. The reboot series, that was set to premiere on Disney+, has been put on hold and Duff felt the need to reveal why in an explanation on Instagram. In her post, she said that she felt she owed her fans an honest answer as to why the hold has been put in place, and her wish for the future of the show.

"Was incredibly excited to launch 'Lizzie' on D+ and my passion remains!" she wrote according to Just Jared. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like, me, grew up seeing themselves in her."

"I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating," she continued. "It's important to me that just as her experience as a preteen / teenager navigating her life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable."

"It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again," she concluded.

What still stands is the original cast that will be re-joining Duff to bring fans' favorite characters to life. Along with the actress, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will reprise their respective roles of Jo, Sam, and Matt McGuire. At the time, Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, explained the importance of bringing back the original cast.

"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."

While fans are looking forward to seeing the cast return, it's still up in the air on whether McGuire's best friend Miranda Sanchez, played by Lalaine Vergara-Paras will return or not. When Duff was asked about whether she'll come back or not, she said, "I can't tell you that" according to TMZ.

Photo credit: Sarah Morris/Getty.