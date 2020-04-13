Danny Goldman, 'The Smurfs' Voice Actor, Dead at 80

Danny Goldman, the famous voice behind Brainy Smurf on The Smurfs, has died. The 80-year-old was surrounded by family and friends inside his home at the time of his passing. According to TMZ, the actor's longtime agent, Doug Ely, said he had suffered a few strokes around New Years and was on hospice care. Ely wrote a touching tribute for Goldman following his death.

"Danny was truly one of a kind. He always had strong opinions and didn't mind telling you about them. He was incredibly funny. He loved to root for the little guy and help wherever he could. He had a huge heart. We lost a good one today. He will be missed," he wrote on Facebook. Goldman's death is being reported as unrelated to COVID-19 as a result of the coronavirus.

Goldman gained success following his starring role on the popular cartoon show. His acting credits date all the way back to 1963 starting with a role on General Hospital. He landed roles on Young Frankenstein, MASH, Busting Loose and Criminal Minds. The Smurfs debuted in 1981 and became a quick Saturday morning popular favorite among viewers. The NBC show ended almost a decade after it premiered in 1989, but maintained its popularity on networks like USA and the Cartoon Network.

It's been a heartbreaking year when it comes to deaths in Hollywood. The world was in shock in January 2020 when everyone learned of NBA star Kobe Bryant's death. The 41-year-old died in a helicopter crash along side his daughter Gianna and 7 other close friends of the family. Country music icon Kenny Rogers died at the age of 81 of natural causes. The singer passed away in March at his home while "under the care of hospice" with family by his side. His family broke the news online to inform fans on the heartbreaking news.

Fellow country music star Joe Diffie also died in the same month after falling ill to the coronavirus. Following his announcement via social media that he tested positive for the virus, his publicist confirmed his death just days later. Following a coronavirus diagnoses in March, country singer and songwriter John Prine also passed away from the virus in April. His wife, Fiona, revealed to the public that he tested positive while also urging fans to stay home during the pandemic to help slow the spread.