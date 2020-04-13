Billie Eilish Speaks out After Being Shamed for Bikini Photos

Billie Eilish reveals she "can't win" after being criticized for sharing photos of herself in a bikini. The Grammy-winning singer took a trip back in January to Kaua'i, Hawaii and shared a series of videos and photos of herself and those who joined her on the vacation, when she posted two photos that were were more revealing than normal for her. The 18-year-old is known for wearing baggier clothes that tend hide her figure in efforts to not be sexualized by the masses, but after sharing a few photos in a bathing suit that show off more than what her fans are use to, it seems as though she feels frustrated with her fans response.

View this post on Instagram been gone A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Jan 10, 2020 at 11:22am PST

"I saw comments like, 'How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'" she told Dazed magazine. "It was trending. There were comments like, 'I don't like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she's a whore.' Like, dude, I can't win." In an interview with Teen Vogue in May 2019, she explained why she wears baggy clothes saying, "Nobody can have an opinion [on my body] because they haven't seen what's underneath. Nobody can be like, 'She's slim-thick,' 'She's not slim-thick,' 'She's got a flatt ass,' 'She's got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don't know."

Last month in March, Eilish kicked off her first tour with a bold statement at American Airlines Arena when she removed her shirt in a pre-recorded video that was showing on a big screen just above the stage. "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching — always — and nothing I do goes unseen. So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh or relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move," she said in a monologue according to Entertainment Tonight. "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?"

As the crowd praised her for standing up for herself to those who have bullied her, she continued with, "If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?" before ending with more questions pointing out those who have criticized her.