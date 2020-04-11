Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner Roasted for Talking About Their ‘Hard Work’ During Quarantine

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner are all under fire on social media, where they had a public discussion about privilege for all the world to see. The three chatted together on Instagram Live on Friday, saying that they were "blessed" to be living with relative wealth during this global pandemic. Many people online called their comments "tone deaf" to say the least.

Bieber and his wife, Baldwin were curled up on a couch together on Friday, having a public video chat with Jenner. All three remarked on the fear and anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic, and on the homes they were spending all their time in. They could not help but talk about how luxurious their homes were, as Bieber asked Jenner: "How do you like your place that you got?"

"Oh my God it's literally my favorite place on the planet," Kendall replied with a smile. "I worked for so long to get it to the point it's at. I renovated it for like a year."

"How blessed are we?" Bieber said. "A lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. They look at us and obviously we worked hard for where we're at so we can't feel bad for the things that we have but I think us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are crippling is important. We send our love and support to them."

"I think about it all the time," Jenner answered.

Commenters watching the livestream were not charmed by this rhetoric, chiming in with responses like: "They live in f—ing mansions, stop complaining," and "God can always remind you."

In the hours that followed, clips of the conversation were circulated on social media, and the responses got even more harsh. Here's a look at what people had to say to Bieber, Baldwin and Jenner about their privilege.