Adam Sandler Weighs in on Ariana Grande's 'Waterboy' Recreation Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Ariana Grande's Waterboy recreations have a stamp of approval from Bobby Boucher himself! The "Thank U, Next" singer has been spending her coronavirus quarantine recreating scenes from the 1998 film, all of which has been endorsed by Waterboy's star, Adam Sandler, along the way.

In the first clip, shared April 6 on Twitter, Grande put on a show as Bobby, hamming it up as Sandler's iconic character in a scene where he strikes up a conversation with Jennifer Taylor's character, Rita. "And how'd you all make use of YOUR day," the 26-year-old singer captioned the clip. Thursday, she reprised the role of Bobby in a scene where Mama Boucher, played by Grande's mom, Joan, and Vicki Vallencourt, played by her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies, sparred over their love for Bobby.

Bobby Boucher approves of this message https://t.co/8v17zfGkA6 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 6, 2020

Sandler clearly thought the impressions were a touchdown, tweeting alongside the first scene, "Bobby Boucher approves of this message." He also tweeted out the second scene, calling it a "tough day for Bobby…Vicki…and Mama."

Grande has been hunkering down at home amid countrywide social distancing guidelines, urging her followers to do the same in a social media thread last month. "I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'This isn't a big deal'/'We'll be fine'…'We still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," she wrote last month.

A tough day for Bobby...Vicki...and Mama. https://t.co/jxKgcYa5Xq — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 9, 2020

She continued, asking people to educate themselves and take the coronavirus pandemic: "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what's going on. Please don't turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now."