Ariana Grande Recreates Classic 'Waterboy' Scene With Her Friends While Quarantined

Ariana Grande is making the most of her time while being quarantined. On Instagram, the 26-year-old singer posted a video of her and her friends recreating a scene from the hit movie The Waterboy. Grande played the role of the titular character, which was played by Adam Sandler in the film. In the video, Grande is joined by her Victorious co-star Liz Gillies and The Musical co-star Aaron Simon Gross. Gillies and Gross play the roles of Rita and Tina, respectfully.

The Waterboy was a huge success, raking in $190 million on a $23 million budget. Along with Sandler, The Waterboy included Kathy Bates, Henry Winkler, and Rob Schneider. Also, former NFL coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson made cameo appearances as well as sports commentators Dan Patrick, Lynn Swann, Brent Musburger, Chris Fowler, and Lee Corso. When Cowher and Johnson were elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, Sandler sent out a tweet to the coaches, but he wrote it as if he was Bobby Boucher.

The Waterboy was one of the films that helped Sander become a star. However, it's his most recent film, Uncut Gems that put him on another level. Sandler received critical acclaim for his role in the film, but he didn't earn an Academy Award nomination. However, Sandler was not bitter as he showed love to Bates who was nominated for her role in the film Richard Jewel. Bates replied: "I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!!" Bates responded, referencing Sandler's Waterboy character. "But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son."

While moviegoers loved The Waterboy, critics weren't fans of the film as it has a 35 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Back in 2018, director Frank Coraci talked to SB Nation and said: "I never made a movie for the critics, and I hope someday they come around and like them, but it's not a reason to make movies. It's never been my drive, and it’s never been Sandler's drive. We just really wanna make movies that we believe in, that are funny, that make you feel some good things and have a positive message and that are entertaining. Thank God The Waterboy came through for us on that one."