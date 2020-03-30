Ariana Grande Reveals New Hair Color and Style Amid Self-Quarantine

Ariana Grande is showing off a much different look while quarantined at home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Grande, who normally wears her hair up in a ponytail, is rocking a down look and showing off what appears to be natural curls. The singer showed off the selfie style photo with her hand underneath her chin as her hair fell naturally on her forehead and shoulders. "Get a load a dis," she captioned the photo.

Fans loved her different look and expressed that in the comment section. One person wrote, "WE LOVE TO SEE IT," while someone else said, "Angle hair." "Yes mam! Curly gurlyyy," another follower commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

Grande is just one of several celebrities switching up their look now that everyone is staying home. Blake Shelton told his fans that he would be growing his mullet back — a look he hasn't had in years. "I have an announcement," he tweeted. "With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further [Gwen Stefani] and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s— like that.. Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy also stunned fans after he shaved his iconic mustache off for the first time in 40 years! Other celebrities like Kelly Ripa and Kevin Hart are showing off their grey hair as they rock a more natural look. While fans may be enjoying seeing some of their favorite celebs look more laid back, people are wondering how they might maintain their hair while salons are shut down. Celebrity styles Laura Polko told Entertainment Tonight a few tips for viewers who are trying to cut their own hair.

"The best thing to do is to keep it as simple and not too disruptive on what path you've been on with your haircuts and your hairstylist at home," she explained. "I would section your hair probably ear to ear in the front, ear to ear on the other side, and then split the back section in two and kind of, you know, use a mirror if you can and get the very, very ends going straight across in the back, you want to look down, tilt your head down a little bit and nip it at the bottom. And then you're going to pull it all in front and match it up."