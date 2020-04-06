Roseanne Barr Reveals She's Building a Lawsuit Against Hollywood Amid Spare Time in Quarantine

Roseanne Barr is putting her coronavirus self-quarantine time to use. Speaking with Norm Macdonald for his new YouTube series, Quarantined With Norm Macdonald, Barr revealed that she is spending her time working on "the perfect lawsuit against" Hollywood.

"Solitude to be able to think about how you’re going to sue everyone on the f–ing – you know, Hollywood," Barr said when discussing how "valuable" time in self-quarantine can be. "I have the time now to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit. The lawsuit I'm going to wage against Hollywood."

Barr's comments come after she was shrouded in controversy following a May 2018 tweet regarding former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, equating her to the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes." That tweet was deemed "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with" ABC's values, leading ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey to officially announce the cancellation of Roseanne days later.

In the weeks that passed, Barr offered a number of apologies and explanations, at once blaming her comments on late night "Ambien tweeting," and later claiming that she was fired "because I voted for Donald Trump, and that is not allowed in Hollywood."

When asked by MacDonald if the lawsuit that she is working on is just against her studio, she clarified that it is against all of Hollywood.

"No. My situation that happened to me in Hollywood," she explained. "I'm devising the perfect lawsuit and I am so blessed to have that time to sit here and be able to compile my thoughts. You know, be introspective. So I can figure out how to f– over everybody in the f–ing world over there."

During the 15-minute conversation, the actress also offered her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that it is a plan to decrease the number of baby boomers in the world.

"You know what it is, Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation," she said at the top of the conversation. "The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people."

Globally, confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1.2 million as of Monday morning with more than 70,500 deaths.