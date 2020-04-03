Kim Kardashian Shows off Bloody Scratches After Wild Fight With Sister Kourtney on 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian walked away from her latest fight with sister Kourtney Kardashian with some bloody wounds! After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars got physical with one another in Thursday's season premiere of the E! reality show, Kardashian sent mom Kris Jenner photos of scratches on her back and shoulder sustained during their brawl as Kourtney explained how things turned so badly so quickly.

“It’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day,” Kourtney admitted to the camera of her anger. “They’re so critical of me. Every day I’m like…why am I choosing to be in this environment? I think I just reached the point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.”



Kourtney then met up with longtime family friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq to vent, crying as she said, “Every day they just pick on me and I just can’t do it anymore. I’m almost more mad at Khloé than Kim. I expect it from Kim, but Khloé takes everyone’s side except for me when I’m not even asking her opinion.”

That being said, Kourtney admitted she wished things hadn't gotten violent with Kardashian.

“I’m disappointed in myself,” Kourtney said. “I don’t think my response was matching up with what her exact comment was. Being violent is never the answer.”

The two managed to makeup off-camera, but things were still tense as the two jetted off to Armenia with their children as Kourtney struggled with jet-lag and being on camera in general.

“I just…don’t like being a celebrity,” she said, admitting she once again was reconsidering being on her family's reality show.

“I’ve decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow,” she revealed. “I think now, when I have something I find is interesting to film, or I would feel excited to film, I do that. For now, I’m just going to take control of my schedule back. I just want to feel fulfilled and happy. Life is too short.”

