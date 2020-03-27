Kourtney Kardashian Claims She Has Quit 'Keeping up With the Kardashians'

One of the major drama plot-points of Season 17, and now Season 18's Keeping Up With the Kardashians is whether Kourtney Kardashian is planning on quitting the show or not. After last season, many fans wondered whether they'd see the eldest Kardashian sister back for its current season, but after Thursday's Season 18 premiere, it looks as if she's going to stick it out. However, in a recent comment she made via social media in response to a fans opinion, she has quit the show.

Not only do her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian seem to be frustrated with her lack of wanting to be on KUWTK, but it appears fans are too. One fan wrote that Kardashian should just quit the show and in response, she wrote, "I did. Bye."

"Kourtney is the superior sister," one person wrote, while someone else said, "Stop Kourt :((( this makes me sad." It's unclear whether she's officially stepping away this season or next, but she's certainly got fans wondering.

If you have not seen the Season 18 premiere, spoilers below.

During the new and current season premiere, Kardashian didn't shy away from telling her younger sister Khloé how she was over the show and didn't want to do "glam" anymore. Khloé suggested she do the show without glam, but Kardashian insisted on doing it, leaving the mother-of-one confused. Khloé also expressed her concern over the fact that her sister expressed wanting to quit the show, but then signed up for another season but is now complaining again. She said it's hard to get on board in supporting her when it's a decision she made for herself.

In another scene, Kim and Khloé were seen talking to Kardashian and once again were arguing on how each other interprets the other persons communication, with Khloé and Kourtney both finding the other sister to be rude.

Towards the end of the episode, Kendall Jenner, Khloé, Kim, and Kardashian all gather in a room and when Kim mentioned her other sister Kylie Jenner not showing up for a show she committed to, she made a remark about how she and Khloé are the only two super reliable sisters to show up even when they're sick. This sparked a feud between Kim and Kardashian which ended in a physical match. The entire time, Khloé is trying to keep the two sisters separated but nothing seems to work. Instead, the sisters continue to go at it by punching and kicking one another.

The way it left off, fans will have to wait and see how it officially ends on the next episode.