'Watch What Happens' Host Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

TV host Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus. Cohen, who hosts Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, announced the news on his Instagram Friday, according to Variety.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote in the caption. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Cohen had also spoken to the outlet ahead of his announcement that he had talked about hosting his show from the sanctity of his own apartment in New York City. However, it seems that those plans are on hold for now. In the meantime, a number of Cohen's famous friends have been sending him well-wishes in the comments to his post.

"Oh nooooooo Andy," commented Kelly Ripa. "I'm so sorry, I love you."

"Oh Andy! I am so sorry," wrote Amy Sedaris.

"So much love to you Andy, take good care and feel better, sending you huge love," added musician Jake Shears.

Bravo, the network that airs Watch What Happens, also sent him a single heart emoji.

Cohen now joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim, Kristofer Hivju and Idris Elba as celebrities who've tested public for the virus before taking to social media to be open and honest about their diagnosis. Elba, in fact, cited Hanks' own announcement as the inspiration for making his own and help break down the stigma and misinformation about the global pandemic.

"Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands," Elba said on Monday along with his announcement. "Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Okay? So now's a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance."

According to The CDC, there are 15,219 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., which is up dramatically from Thursday's tally of just over 10,000. There have also been 201 reported deaths.