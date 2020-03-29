Rita Wilson Expresses Gratitude as 'COVID-19 Survivor' in Post Detailing Blessings Since Returning Home to US

Rita Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks are finally home in the U.S. following almost three weeks in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus, subsequently undergoing medical examination and isolation. The couple, who were spending time in Wales while Hanks was in the pre-production stages of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic, tested positive for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which has more than 718,000 cases confirmed worldwide.

Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share a series of snapshots while expressing her gratitude over the past few weeks, admitting today was a day representative of "great happiness" for her historically as she overcame a number of obstacles, all related to her health. In the post, which raked in more than 34,000 likes as of this writing and thousands of comments, Wilson went on to share how it all started in 2015.

"This date, March 29 represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer," she wrote, later adding how March 29 also marks five years of her being cancer free after having a bilateral mastectomy. "I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time," she continued. "You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now."

Wilson added that it was one year ago on this day, she was also "honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child," she would walk on and read the names of stars she had admired.

"Never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars," Wilson added. "And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home. Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness. All of this would not be possible without good health."

The 63-year-old went on to say as of March 29, 2020, she is "celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given [her] , and [her] continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor."

"Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much," she concluded.

Following their return home to Los Angeles, Wilson's husband Hanks shared a statement on social media, letting fans know that they were still in stable condition, feeling better, and following the stay-at-home guidelines that many Americans have been following. The Oscar-winning actor and his wife have provided updates throughout their isolation, including a rap video from Wilson that earned the praise of Naughty By Nature.

As of this writing, there are 139,675 confirmed cases in the U.S., 2,436 deaths and 2,661 recovered cases per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Map.

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage