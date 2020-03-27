'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Says Coronavirus 'S—' Is Real in Post Following Crew Member Josh Wallwork's Death

✖

Ice-T is encouraging people to practice social distancing after he says two people that he knows died from the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post shared just hours after it was announced that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costumer Josh Wallwork had died of the virus, the actor spoke out about the personal impact that global pandemic has had.

"We can use Humor to try and lighten the mood.. We can use social media to communicate with other people.. We can use the phone to talk to love ones.. Life must go on," Ice-T wrote. "But make no mistake about it. This s— is serious. Stay safe. I personally know 2 people that have died from the Virus."

Although the actor, who portrays Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on the NBC crime-drama series, did not reveal the names of either of the two coronavirus victims he knows, it was confirmed by several people on Thursday that a crew member on the series had died. Wallwork, who had been serving as a costumer on SVU since 2018, had passed due to complications from the coronavirus. His death was first confirmed by family friend Abdul Qadir, whose Facebook post was then shared by SVU showrunner Warren Leight.

Since then, Ice-T has continued to push for his followers to abide by the guidelines laid out by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes the practice of social distancing. President Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force have also detailed their own guidelines, issuing a 15-day plan to slow the spread and flatten the curve.

"Just talked to my close homie Scarface...of the Geto Boys.. He's positive with the Virus," he announced in a later update. "He's doing well but has been through hell.. God Bless him. Get well my brother!"

Ice-T's social media posts came the same day that the United States surpassed China in total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. As of Friday morning, a Johns Hopkins database reported more than 86,000 cases in the United States, with fatalities surpassing 1,300.

Currently, the CDC is recommending that people wash their hands often and for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, avoid touching of the face, distance yourself from others when in public, and avoid those who are sick.