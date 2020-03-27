'Law & Order' Star Elisabeth Rohm Reportedly Calls off Her Engagement

Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm has reportedly called off her engagement to fiance, Judge Jonathan T. Colby. In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple stated, "Jonathan and Elisabeth are on good terms and remaining friends, but they were living different lives and have different priorities at this time. Sadly, they’ve decided not to get married."

Rohm's publicist has since confirmed that the couple ended their relationship sometime this month. The actress first announced her engagement to Colby in January 2019, telling Us Weekly that the two of them were "so blessed to have found each other." She further added how they exchanged their "loving engagement vows to one another" in their La Jolla, California, home backyard — "with the roaring Pacific Ocean waves crashing on the bluff, the sun setting over the sea and the crisp winter air. Truly as romantic as anyone could ever dream of."

Prior to her relationship with Colby, Rohn was engaged to director Austin Smithward. The pair eventually split, and Rohm began dating Ron Anthony Wooster. She had a daughter — Easton August — with Wooster in August 2008.

The actress also previously took to Instagram to reveal her diamond engagement ring, writing, alongside the photo, "Yes, I’m engaged to the most loving, kind, elegant, generous and extraordinary man! Thank you for asking!" She added, "There’s been a lot of talk here over the last week about whether I was engaged or not,” she captioned a selfie. “I’m so happy to finally share this most blessed and personal news with all of you."

"I’ve waited a long time to find My Jonathan. My prayers have been answered [Jonathan]. This photo was taken after Jonathan proposed and as you can see I bawled like a baby with such joy to have found my one true love who I will share my life with forever. I said YES!" Rohm exclaimed, then going on to encourage her followers that it was "never too late to write your new story."

"God has blessed me with LOVE and I send all of you my warmest wishes for all your dreams to come true too – Oh and I can never forget to add that my parents set us up! So grateful to them! #forevergrateful #forlifeorlonger #elisabethrohm,” she concluded her post.