Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Helpful Hand Washing Tutorial Amid Coronavirus Efforts

Concern about coronavirus continues to grow, particularly in the wake of President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency in response. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger is here to calm people's fears by reminding everyone that there's one very easy precaution to take amid the outbreak: washing your hands. In a video posted to Twitter, the former California Governor illustrates his own hand-washing technique, which he showed to his dog, Cherry.

"Watch this," Schwarzenneger tells Cherry in the clip. "You put a little bit of [soap], then you wash very, very clean, okay? You see? Then I go up like this, then I go up like that. Then I go here, then here, then you wash your thumbs. That's how we wash [our] hands. You wash them for 20 seconds, minimum."

"Everyone should do that. Everyone should wash their hands at least 20 seconds. I do this many times. I wash my hands a minimum of 50 times a day. Anything I do, I wash my hands over and over and over again," he continued. "Now when I touch you," he added, referring to his dog, "you're not gonna get the virus."

I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/evDxVu6Etb — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 13, 2020

Worth noting that while the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control both recommend washing your hands for 20 full seconds, Schwarzenegger's video is one minute and 42 seconds, so it's clear that he's being very thorough about preventative measures such as these.

As of Friday, there have been more than 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the U.S., according to The CDC. The news has led to a massive amount of event cancellations and postponements, including long-running events like the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City and the Boston Marathon in, well, Boston.

Along with major events, a number of production companies have temporarily halted work on their programs in the coming weeks to give the cast and crew time to self-quarantine and stop its continued spread. So far, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney have all pulled the plug on projects for the time being.

In addition to the 20-second handwashing, The WHO has a number of preventative tips available on its website.