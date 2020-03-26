Prince Charles Speaks out With First Message Since Coronavirus Diagnosis

Prince Charles has spoken out after it was reported this week that the 71-year-old royal has tested positive for the coronavirus. A message on Clarence House's official social media accounts on Thursday, March 26 read, "Thank you for all your 'Get Well Soon' messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words."

Clarence House announced on Wednesday that Charles had tested positive for the virus. A statement shared that the royal was displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health," according to the BBC. Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are now self-isolating at Balmoral. Camilla has been tested but was not positive for the virus.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the statement shared. "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

There was some confusion on social media as to why Charles was able to receive a test while millions of health workers have not done so. The statement about Charles' diagnosis said that the Prince of Wales "met the criteria required for testing."

The message adds that Charles last saw his mother, the Queen, on March 12 but was "in good health." The monarch is now "following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare." The Queen moved to Winsdor last week and shared a statement on the coronavirus.

"As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom and around the world are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the message read. "We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe," the Queen concluded. "I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

Photo Credit: Getty / Tim P. Whitby