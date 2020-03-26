Kathy Griffin Calls out Donald Trump for 'Lying' Amid Coronavirus Isolation and Social Media Weighs In

Kathy Griffin was recently isolated in the hospital, after experiencing coronavirus symptoms, and the post she shared from her hospital bed criticizing Donald Trump has lit up social media. Griffin shared a pair of images on Instagram, with one of her view from the bed. The other is a selfie revealing that she's wearing a mask for protection. She also shared a screen shot of Trump's tweet, wherein he stated, "Just reported that the United States has done far more 'testing' than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!" In her caption of the post, Griffin hit back at Trump, saying, "He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT The post has garnered quite a lot of responses, as many of Griffin's followers have a variety of feelings about the post. Scroll down to see what they are saying.

