Tom Hanks Movies: 6 Essential Films You Can Stream Right Now

Since Tom Hanks revealed that he, along with his wife Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the coronavirus, his name has been circulating around the headlines over the past few weeks. Hanks has remained optimistic through the whole process as he has provided updates to his followers with each new development in their recovery.

Hanks' latest report suggests that the two "feel better" while they still remain in quarantine two weeks after their diagnosis. He also noted that self-isolating is the best way to fight the pandemic, explaining simply that by doing so, "you don't give it to anyone, you don't get it from anyone." This comes after they were released from the hospital in Australia, where Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic.

With much concern surrounding Hanks and most of the country going on pause with many people being ordered to shelter in place, streaming services have seen a boom. Many shows, such as The Tiger King on Netflix, have seen a viral takeoff due to the extra eyes scanning through these platforms with more and more people working from home.

As such, the catalog for movies featuring Hanks is aplenty across Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. Here's a list of what films and where viewers can find them across the three services.