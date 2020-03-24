Jeff Foxworthy Fans Flip After Comedian Shaves His Mustache for First Time in 40 Years

It was bound to happen: after sporting a mustache for 40 years, including his entire career in the spotlight, Jeff Foxworthy has shaved it off. The actor posted a photo of his newly clean-shaven face on his Instagram Saturday, writing in the caption "clearly I'm bored in quarantine."

Foxworthy got his first big break in 1984, when his co-workers convinced him to enter the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, which he ended up winning. He parlayed that victory into a successful standup career, recording several albums in the process. 10 years later, he starred in his own sitcom, The Jeff Foxworthy Show. He later hosted quiz shows including Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? and The American Bible Challenge.

And, throughout his lengthy career, Foxworthy has been sporting the mustache. As the comedian has, like many others, gone into self-isolation to help slow the spread of coronavirus, he clearly got a little stir crazy. Celebrities, they're just like us.

Though Foxworthy might very well grow his trademark mustache back, for now he's bare-faced, and fans had a hard time process the dramatic change.